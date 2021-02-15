MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the January 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MFV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.20. 181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,510. MFS Special Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Special Value Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in MFS Special Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MFS Special Value Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

