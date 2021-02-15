MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.74). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $35.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

