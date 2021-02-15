MGM Resorts International to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MGM Resorts International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.00). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

MGM opened at $35.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.