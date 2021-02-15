MGM Resorts International to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MGM. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.18.

NYSE:MGM opened at $35.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

