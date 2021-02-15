Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Stock Position Decreased by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Micro Focus International worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 39.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,077,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 587,357 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 115.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 150,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 80,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 302.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 60,596 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MFGP opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.54. Micro Focus International plc has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

MFGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.