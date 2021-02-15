Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Reduced by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 117,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,163,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 4,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 12,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,631. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $159.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.12.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,302 shares of company stock worth $562,271. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

