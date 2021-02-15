Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,434 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Micron Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,347,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $808,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,666,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,532 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,135 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,060,051. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.97.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

