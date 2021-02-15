Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s Largest Position

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,158 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.0% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,666,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,267 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Microsoft by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,223,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,806,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.63.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.99 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $245.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

