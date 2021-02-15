Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lifted by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,452 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,780 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.3% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.63.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $245.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.