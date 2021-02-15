Millennium Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Millennium Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 366,000 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the January 14th total of 247,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS MCELQ opened at $0.00 on Monday. Millennium Cell has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

Get Millennium Cell alerts:

About Millennium Cell

Millennium Cell, Inc, a development stage company, develops hydrogen batteries for use primarily in portable electronic devices for the military, medical, industrial, and consumer markets. The hydrogen batteries comprise a fuel cell and hydrogen storage technology. The fuel blends used in the hydrogen battery technology include combination of water, sodium borohydride, and other chemicals.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.