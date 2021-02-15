MINDOL Hits Market Capitalization of $50.74 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. MINDOL has a total market cap of $50.74 million and $424,970.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MINDOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL Coin Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

MINDOL Coin Trading

MINDOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

