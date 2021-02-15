Minereum Price Up 33.6% Over Last Week (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and $169,355.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00067070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.05 or 0.00967199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00053185 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.98 or 0.05126586 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018188 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00036011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,388,733 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

