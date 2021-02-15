MintCoin (MINT) Market Cap Hits $3.56 Million

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 216.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $354.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00041256 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MintCoin

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

