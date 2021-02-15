Minter Network Hits Market Cap of $23.81 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 180.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $23.81 million and approximately $458,272.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 305.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00058798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.83 or 0.00270983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00080717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00087857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,671,538,114 coins and its circulating supply is 3,466,328,547 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

