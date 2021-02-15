MintMe.com Coin Price Tops $0.0034 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $623,445.01 and $1,401.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,989.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,778.62 or 0.03706280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.61 or 0.00432622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $707.46 or 0.01474192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.41 or 0.00494724 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.09 or 0.00473209 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.03 or 0.00331396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00030434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002880 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Token Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

