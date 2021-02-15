Mirror Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.87 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for $4.50 or 0.00009275 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $155.03 million and $6.87 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00059886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.00272726 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00083289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00090199 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00093370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.94 or 0.00403664 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00186374 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,434,496 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

Mirror Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

