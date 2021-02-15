Mirrored Apple Price Tops $147.44 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Apple token can currently be purchased for approximately $147.44 or 0.00303320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and $64,025.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00059775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.00273447 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00084606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00091938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00094126 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.94 or 0.00407205 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.24 or 0.00185636 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 46,885 tokens. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Token Trading

Mirrored Apple can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.