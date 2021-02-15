Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be purchased for about $362.44 or 0.00746291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $68,903.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00059229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00270323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00088781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00079163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00091934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.62 or 0.00441924 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00183708 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 18,820 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.