Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $132,852.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for $19.78 or 0.00040760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00059362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.00273250 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00085908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00091370 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00093112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.03 or 0.00414323 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00185966 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 353,934 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

