Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Up 6.3% This Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be purchased for $28.88 or 0.00059960 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and approximately $289,821.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00059236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.99 or 0.00271944 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00081301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00088218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00091218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $222.85 or 0.00462640 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00184923 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 254,266 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

