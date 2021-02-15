Mirrored Netflix Hits One Day Volume of $717,180.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $717,180.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for approximately $631.44 or 0.01297167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00059278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00272402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00084504 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00090800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00093833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.81 or 0.00418690 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00185549 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 11,170 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

Mirrored Netflix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

