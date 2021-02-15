Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Market Cap Hits $5.82 Million

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and $112,703.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be bought for approximately $14.39 or 0.00029653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00059886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.00272726 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00083289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00090199 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00093370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.94 or 0.00403664 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00186374 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 404,394 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

