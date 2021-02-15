Mirrored United States Oil Fund 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10,256.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $43.80 or 0.00090324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and $10,256.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00059384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00273087 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00086335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00091283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00092701 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.17 or 0.00410775 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00186046 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 142,686 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.