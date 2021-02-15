Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 421,100 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the January 14th total of 289,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 241,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,307,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,010,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,506,000.

AVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.01.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mission Produce will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

