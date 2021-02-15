Mithril Market Cap Reaches $20.60 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Mithril token can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $20.60 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mithril has traded up 36.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013046 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.43 or 0.00663961 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000487 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

