Mithril (MITH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.51 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $20.03 million and $9.51 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril token can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 41.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00013569 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.77 or 0.00666755 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 81.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

