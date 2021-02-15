Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) Shares Gap Down to $54.80

Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.80, but opened at $53.00. Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) shares last traded at $55.90, with a volume of 549,846 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 43 ($0.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 43 ($0.56).

The firm has a market cap of £794.87 million and a P/E ratio of 14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.19.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

