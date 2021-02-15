Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc (MIX.L) (LON:MIX) Insider Sells £13,258.08 in Stock

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc (MIX.L) (LON:MIX) insider Clive Boothman sold 27,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63), for a total value of £13,258.08 ($17,321.77).

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc (MIX.L) stock opened at GBX 58 ($0.76) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.81. The firm has a market cap of £73.66 million and a P/E ratio of 6.17. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 66 ($0.86).

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc (MIX.L) Company Profile

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from £0.02 million ($0.03 million) to £1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

