Modern Investment Coin Price Tops $0.64 on Major Exchanges (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $321,671.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001307 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Modern Investment Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00023828 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004790 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 3,240,622 coins and its circulating supply is 2,451,891 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

Modern Investment Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modern Investment Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modern Investment Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modern Investment Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.