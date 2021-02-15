Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $54.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $56.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.06%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $89,965.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,029.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.