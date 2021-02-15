Moelis & Company to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Shares of MC opened at $54.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.06%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $89,965.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $314,029.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 13.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 4.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

