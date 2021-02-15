Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,965 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $14,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP opened at $44.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

