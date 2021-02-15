MonaCoin (MONA) Price Reaches $2.47 on Top Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $162.20 million and $27.07 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.47 or 0.00005123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,172.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,789.60 or 0.03714976 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.52 or 0.00439096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $723.03 or 0.01500911 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.83 or 0.00510312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.71 or 0.00460246 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00336415 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00031099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002873 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

