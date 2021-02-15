Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,393,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Mondelez International worth $315,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,182 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,133,000 after buying an additional 55,617 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,573,000 after buying an additional 1,435,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,679,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,360,000 after acquiring an additional 266,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $55.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,243,721 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,961. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.