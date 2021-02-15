Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 527,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,243,721 shares of company stock worth $69,334,961. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

