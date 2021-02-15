Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,157 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Mondelez International worth $75,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,742,000 after acquiring an additional 81,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,761,000 after buying an additional 432,182 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,133,000 after buying an additional 55,617 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after buying an additional 1,435,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,679,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,360,000 after buying an additional 266,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.19. 527,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,566,476. The firm has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.96. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,243,721 shares of company stock worth $69,334,961 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

