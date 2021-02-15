Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 76,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $958,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,296,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,791,000 after purchasing an additional 181,157 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $55.19. 527,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,566,476. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,243,721 shares of company stock worth $69,334,961. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

