Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the January 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MONDY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

MONDY stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.05. Mondi has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

