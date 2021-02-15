Monero Classic (XMC) Trading 47.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $45,111.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.14 or 0.00466846 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000762 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.