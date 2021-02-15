Monticello Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 232,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,000. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BAB traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $33.19. 22,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.