Monticello Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 180,080 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 180,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.1% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.99. 17,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,803. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

