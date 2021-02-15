Monticello Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 205,583 Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 205,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PZA stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,345. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $27.59.

