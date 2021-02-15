Monticello Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,515 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% during the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 52,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,376. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.01. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.98.

