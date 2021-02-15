Monticello Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,982 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $305.14. The stock had a trading volume of 58,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.28 and a 200 day moving average of $263.17. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.93, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

