Monticello Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 61,696 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 535.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 150,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 150.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 92.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 80,220 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,440,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 111.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLY stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $92.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,503. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $92.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

