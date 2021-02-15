Monticello Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.94. The company had a trading volume of 119,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,441. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

