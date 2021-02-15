Monticello Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned 0.88% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DWAS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $94.49. 1,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,086. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $96.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.30.

