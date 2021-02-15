Monticello Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up about 0.8% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned 2.82% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGP. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6,293.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 401,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,958,000 after buying an additional 395,634 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $3,973,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,463,000. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,485,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,350,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $78.21. 1,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,200. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $78.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.90.

