Monticello Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,316,000 after acquiring an additional 740,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after buying an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 601,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,002,000 after buying an additional 320,208 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.26. 2,065,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,995,910. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $230.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

