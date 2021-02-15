Monticello Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 169,759 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 169,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 150.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 460,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,357,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 2.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

